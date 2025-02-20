KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) CEO Sells $20,509.30 in Stock

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) CEO Brent C. Bruun sold 3,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $20,509.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,805.19. This represents a 1.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

KVH Industries Price Performance

KVHI traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.94. 8,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,700. The company has a market cap of $117.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.63. KVH Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $6.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KVH Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in KVH Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,384,054 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,289,000 after buying an additional 26,656 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in KVH Industries by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 840,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 18,448 shares in the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC acquired a new position in KVH Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,909,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in KVH Industries by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 48,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KVH Industries by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares during the last quarter. 73.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of mobile connectivity solutions for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Internet and VoIP airtime services; AgilePlans, a Connectivity as a Service solution; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; and OpenNet, a KVH VSAT data delivering service for non-KVH Ku-band VSAT terminals.

