LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Begins Coverage on Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX)

Investment analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Beta Bionics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:BBNX opened at $21.81 on Thursday. Beta Bionics has a 1-year low of $21.35 and a 1-year high of $24.50.

In related news, insider Mike Mensinger acquired 33,350 shares of Beta Bionics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $566,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,019 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,323. This trade represents a 129.92 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hadley Harbor Aggre Wellington acquired 1,000,000 shares of Beta Bionics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $17,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,901,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,327,183. This trade represents a 34.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Beta Bionics, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company. It engages in the design, development, and commercialization of solutions for insulin-requiring people with diabetes. The company was founded by Edward R. Damiano on October 21, 2015 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

