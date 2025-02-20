Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Issues Earnings Results

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.74, Zacks reports. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 23.46%. Lamar Advertising updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.010-6.070 EPS.

Lamar Advertising Stock Down 5.1 %

Lamar Advertising stock traded down $6.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $125.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $106.61 and a 52-week high of $139.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.87 and its 200 day moving average is $127.35. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.51.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 112.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LAMR. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lamar Advertising from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.40.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

