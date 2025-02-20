Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.010-6.070 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.270. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Lamar Advertising Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of LAMR traded down $7.20 on Thursday, reaching $124.80. 656,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,164. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.35. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $106.61 and a 12 month high of $139.88.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.74. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 42.58%. Research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 112.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.40.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Further Reading

