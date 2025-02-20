Large Cap Stocks To Follow Now – February 18th

NVIDIA, Tesla, and Meta Platforms are the three Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large cap stocks refer to the stocks of companies with a large market capitalization, typically in excess of $10 billion. These companies are usually well-established, financially stable, and considered to be industry leaders, making them less risky investment options compared to smaller companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $139.40. 218,269,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,819,094. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.56. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $153.13. The company has a market cap of $3.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $1.73 on Tuesday, hitting $354.11. 51,410,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,703,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $405.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $20.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $715.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,901,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,799,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $414.50 and a 12 month high of $740.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $643.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $587.57.

