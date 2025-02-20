Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Decreases Stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 2.0% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $3,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 59,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS NULG opened at $88.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.86.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

