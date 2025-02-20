Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Has $9.04 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,367 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF comprises about 5.8% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC owned 0.36% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $9,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 39,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IFRA opened at $47.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.24 and its 200-day moving average is $47.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

