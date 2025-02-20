Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Sells 853 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC decreased its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESGV. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after buying an additional 12,375 shares during the period. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,148,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Up 5.3 %

ESGV opened at $109.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.57.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

