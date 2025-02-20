Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.82 and traded as low as $51.11. Li Ning shares last traded at $52.60, with a volume of 2,769 shares changing hands.

Li Ning Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.86.

About Li Ning

Li Ning Company Limited, a sports brand company, engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including professional and leisure footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories under the LI-NING brand.

