Liberty Biopharma (CVE:LTY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Liberty Biopharma Inc (CVE:LTY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.00 and traded as high as C$2.00. Liberty Biopharma shares last traded at C$2.00, with a volume of 700 shares.
Liberty Biopharma Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.00.
About Liberty Biopharma
Liberty Biopharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of an automated bioprocessing and cell isolation technology. Its technology is used in the isolation of regenerative cells from human adipose tissues for use in research, cosmetic and aesthetic medicine, burn management, wound management and non-healing wounds, cardiovascular and heart diseases, peripheral arterial disease, critical limb ischemia or diabetic leg, and hepatic disease and kidney disease.
