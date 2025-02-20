Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.05 EPS

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($1.05), Zacks reports. Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 27.22%.

Liberty Latin America Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LILAK traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.15. 1,419,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,708. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. Liberty Latin America has a 12-month low of $5.88 and a 12-month high of $10.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.10.

Insider Activity at Liberty Latin America

In related news, Director Brendan J. Paddick bought 18,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $110,227.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,437,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,797,610.16. This represents a 1.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 156,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,886 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on LILAK. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $10.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $9.40 to $8.30 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

