Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.59 and last traded at $32.37, with a volume of 115304 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.34.

LTH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Life Time Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Life Time Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Life Time Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Life Time Group from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.77.

The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

In other news, EVP Parham Javaheri sold 168,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $4,127,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,938 shares in the company, valued at $5,993,556.66. This represents a 40.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Erik Weaver sold 1,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $51,568.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,854,212.82. This trade represents a 1.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,147 shares of company stock valued at $6,369,316 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dnca Finance raised its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Dnca Finance now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Life Time Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,865,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Life Time Group by 105.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Life Time Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 92,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

