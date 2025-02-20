Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported GBX 6.30 ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 11.22%.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

LON:LLOY traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 65.84 ($0.83). 1,265,371,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,262,422. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 58.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 57.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £39.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 42.37 ($0.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 67.60 ($0.85).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on LLOY. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.76) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 56 ($0.70).

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider William Chalmers bought 128,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £69,554.16 ($87,522.54). 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

We are the largest UK retail and commercial financial services provider with over 25 million customers and a presence in nearly every community.

The Group’s main business activities are retail and commercial banking, general insurance and long-term savings, provided through the largest branch network and digital bank in the UK, with well recognised brands including Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland and Scottish Widows.

Our shares are quoted on the London and New York stock exchanges and we are one of the largest companies in the FTSE 100 index.

