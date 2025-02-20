Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 56 ($0.70).

LLOY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.76) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of LON:LLOY traded up GBX 3.06 ($0.04) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 65.90 ($0.83). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,157,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,169,563. The firm has a market capitalization of £39.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 58.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 57.47. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 42.37 ($0.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 67.60 ($0.85).

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported GBX 6.30 ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 11.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 7.3199528 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers bought 128,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of £69,554.16 ($87,522.54). Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

We are the largest UK retail and commercial financial services provider with over 25 million customers and a presence in nearly every community.

The Group’s main business activities are retail and commercial banking, general insurance and long-term savings, provided through the largest branch network and digital bank in the UK, with well recognised brands including Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland and Scottish Widows.

Our shares are quoted on the London and New York stock exchanges and we are one of the largest companies in the FTSE 100 index.

