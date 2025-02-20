LMG Wealth Partners LLC Has $34.68 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 7.6% of LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. LMG Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $34,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. waypoint wealth counsel increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 27,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $106.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.67. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $107.14. The company has a market cap of $59.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

