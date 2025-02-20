LMG Wealth Partners LLC Has $6.09 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 1.3% of LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,088.9% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 222.7% during the 3rd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on USB. Compass Point boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.21.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.7 %

USB opened at $47.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.61. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $37.81 and a fifty-two week high of $53.98. The company has a market capitalization of $73.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 52.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $3,114,246.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,837,274.72. The trade was a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 102,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $4,821,579.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,230,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,132,431. This trade represents a 7.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,812 shares of company stock worth $10,385,665. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

