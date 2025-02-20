LMG Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $1.44 Million Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,637 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Target by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,484,252 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,530,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732,801 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Target by 11.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,980,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,555,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,044 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,414,025 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,461,456,000 after purchasing an additional 130,691 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Target by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,321,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $517,620,000 after buying an additional 62,916 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,053,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $475,914,000 after buying an additional 56,695 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, November 25th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Target from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Target from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.70.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of Target stock opened at $130.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $59.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $120.21 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.75 and its 200 day moving average is $142.84.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $25.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.87 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.51%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

