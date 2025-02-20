LMG Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,081 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial makes up 1.9% of LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $8,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.69.

Shares of PRU opened at $111.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.44 and a 12 month high of $130.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.65.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($0.40). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 537,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.92 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,992.08. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,780,293 shares in the company, valued at $133,465,780.56. This represents a 12.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

