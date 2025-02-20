LMG Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,266 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.0% during the third quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Home Depot from $363.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.44.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $394.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $403.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $397.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.77 and a 52 week high of $439.37.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

