LMG Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Melius Research upgraded Sysco to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $70.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The company has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $69.03 and a 12 month high of $82.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.27 and its 200 day moving average is $75.72.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Sysco had a return on equity of 106.30% and a net margin of 2.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 48,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $3,698,079.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,335,408. This represents a 46.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 6,499 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $519,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,876,080. This represents a 11.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,370 shares of company stock worth $5,965,519 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

