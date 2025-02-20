LMG Wealth Partners LLC Sells 380 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 63.7% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 16.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.7% during the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 10,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 31.0% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price objective for the company. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Melius cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Eaton from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.05.

Eaton Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ETN opened at $309.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $122.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $334.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.04. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $255.65 and a 12 month high of $379.99.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, Director Gregory R. Page sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.98, for a total transaction of $3,559,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,379,403.94. The trade was a 18.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.58, for a total value of $534,554.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at $11,811,696. The trade was a 4.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

