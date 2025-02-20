Logansport Financial Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (OTCMKTS:LOGN)

Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Monday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%.

Logansport Financial Stock Performance

LOGN stock remained flat at $29.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161. The company has a market cap of $18.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.31. Logansport Financial has a 52-week low of $28.60 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.07.

Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Logansport Financial

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Cass County, Indiana. The company’s personal banking products and services include checking accounts, rite accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; mortgage, home equity lines of credit, home improvement, construction, commercial buildings, farm, consumer, education, and car loans, as well as loans for single family and multi-family dwellings; and overdraft, and internet and mobile banking services.

