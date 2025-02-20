Lori O’neill Buys 600 Shares of Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Stock

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) Director Lori O’neill purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$44.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$26,850. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock.

Shares of Calian Group stock opened at C$44.24 on Thursday. Calian Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$42.88 and a 1 year high of C$60.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$48.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$48.00. The stock has a market cap of C$525.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.37, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.93%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CGY shares. Acumen Capital lowered their price objective on Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Ventum Financial cut their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$72.14.

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

