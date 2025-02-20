Louisiana-Pacific Co. (LPX) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the building manufacturing company on Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Louisiana-Pacific has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.2% annually over the last three years. Louisiana-Pacific has a dividend payout ratio of 15.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Louisiana-Pacific to earn $5.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.4%.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 10.0 %

LPX stock opened at $101.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12 month low of $66.77 and a 12 month high of $122.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.75 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LPX. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Louisiana-Pacific

Insider Buying and Selling at Louisiana-Pacific

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $283,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,225.50. This trade represents a 11.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Get Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.