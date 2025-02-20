Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSE:LUC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.44 and traded as low as C$0.40. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 1,058,752 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Lucara Diamond from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Get Lucara Diamond alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on LUC

Lucara Diamond Price Performance

About Lucara Diamond

The company has a market cap of C$128.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79, a P/E/G ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.39.

(Get Free Report)

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital sales platform for rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lucara Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucara Diamond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.