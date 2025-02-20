Lucero Energy (OTCMKTS:PSHIF) Trading Up 0.3% – Still a Buy?

Lucero Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:PSHIF – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 26,197 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 18,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Lucero Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.33.

Lucero Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lucero Energy Corp., an independent oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil-weighted assets in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company was formerly known as PetroShale Inc and changed its name to Lucero Energy Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lucero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.