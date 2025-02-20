Lycopodium Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.10 (ASX:LYL)

Lycopodium Limited (ASX:LYL – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 20th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 23rd.

Lycopodium Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $455.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85.

Insider Activity at Lycopodium

In other news, insider Peter De Leo acquired 19,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$9.96 ($6.30) per share, with a total value of A$196,212.00 ($124,184.81). 37.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lycopodium Company Profile

Lycopodium Limited provides engineering and project delivery services in the resources, infrastructure, and industrial processes sectors. It operates through four segments: Mineral, Process Industries, Project Services-Africa, and Others. The company provides engineering and related services to junior exploration companies, multinational producers, and manufacturing and renewable energy facilities; project management, construction management, and commissioning services to the extractive mining industry; and asset management, engineering, architectural, and project delivery services to a range of private and public clients.

