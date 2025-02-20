M. Dallas H. Ross Purchases 150,000 Shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) Stock

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) Director M. Dallas H. Ross purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.42 per share, with a total value of C$813,000.00.
Rogers Sugar Stock Performance
Shares of RSI opened at C$5.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.73. Rogers Sugar Inc. has a 12-month low of C$5.12 and a 12-month high of C$6.47. The firm has a market cap of C$692.85 million, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.41.
Rogers Sugar Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.41%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Rogers Sugar
Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.
