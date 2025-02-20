Macmahon Holdings Limited (ASX:MAH) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01

Macmahon Holdings Limited (ASX:MAH – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 19th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.006 per share on Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This is an increase from Macmahon’s previous interim dividend of $0.005.
Macmahon Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $696.80 million, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.25.
About Macmahon
