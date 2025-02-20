Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. Has $6.51 Million Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,472 shares during the period. Knight-Swift Transportation comprises about 4.0% of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $6,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KNX. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 87.2% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 34.2% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 71.1% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $52.94 on Thursday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.08. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 72.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 1.59%. Research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 87.67%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.38.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

