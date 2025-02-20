Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $254.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.15 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 37.41% and a negative net margin of 13.36%. Manchester United updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Manchester United Price Performance

Shares of MANU opened at $14.93 on Thursday. Manchester United has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $18.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.49 and its 200-day moving average is $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 0.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Manchester United in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

