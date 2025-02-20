Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Plans $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%.

Manulife Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MFC stock opened at C$42.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$74.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$43.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.45. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of C$31.24 and a twelve month high of C$46.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Anthony Alex Silva sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.22, for a total value of C$45,218.70. Also, Senior Officer James D. Gallagher sold 57,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.80, for a total value of C$2,556,638.39. Insiders have sold 62,307 shares of company stock valued at $2,796,173 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MFC. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$45.40.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

