Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Plans $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%.
Manulife Financial Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of MFC stock opened at C$42.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$74.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$43.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.45. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of C$31.24 and a twelve month high of C$46.42.
In related news, Director Anthony Alex Silva sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.22, for a total value of C$45,218.70. Also, Senior Officer James D. Gallagher sold 57,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.80, for a total value of C$2,556,638.39. Insiders have sold 62,307 shares of company stock valued at $2,796,173 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.
Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.
