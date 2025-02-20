Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Performance

Marine Petroleum Trust stock opened at $4.15 on Monday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 million, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.03.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 63.85% and a net margin of 63.53%. The firm had revenue of $170 billion for the quarter.

Marine Petroleum Trust Cuts Dividend

About Marine Petroleum Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.0771 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Marine Petroleum Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.26%.

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

