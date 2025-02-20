Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Jessup Wealth Management Inc

Jessup Wealth Management Inc reduced its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.8% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,024,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,613,000 after purchasing an additional 46,563 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 11.6% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 719,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,896,000 after buying an additional 74,832 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 8.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 613,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,399,000 after acquiring an additional 47,551 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 566,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Marriott International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 443,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,156,000 after purchasing an additional 12,702 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International stock opened at $287.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $283.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.13. The firm has a market cap of $79.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.55 and a 52-week high of $307.52.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 30.29%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $251.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Marriott International from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.05.

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 1,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.30, for a total value of $485,300.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,560,791.10. This represents a 6.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

