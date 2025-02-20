Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05, Zacks reports. Materialise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 5.88%. Materialise updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Materialise Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MTLS traded down $3.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,506,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,244. Materialise has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $9.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $349.40 million, a P/E ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Materialise alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

About Materialise

(Get Free Report)

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.