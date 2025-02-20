Mativ Holdings, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:MATV)

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Mativ has decreased its dividend by an average of 39.0% per year over the last three years. Mativ has a payout ratio of 27.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Mativ to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.8%.

Shares of Mativ stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,242,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,196. Mativ has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $19.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average of $13.96. The stock has a market cap of $406.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Mativ ( NYSE:MATV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $458.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.70 million. Mativ had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 4.88%. Research analysts forecast that Mativ will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Mativ in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock.

Mativ Company Profile

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

