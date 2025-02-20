MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:MBX) Director Carl L. Gordon Purchases 143,170 Shares

MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:MBX – Get Free Report) Director Carl L. Gordon acquired 143,170 shares of MBX Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $1,551,962.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,255,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,284,200. This represents a 4.60 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

MBX Biosciences Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of MBX stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.22. The company had a trading volume of 120,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,826. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.22. MBX Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $27.50.

Institutional Trading of MBX Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of MBX Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $694,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of MBX Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $426,000. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of MBX Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $93,904,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MBX Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $579,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in MBX Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000.

About MBX Biosciences

MBX Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Its lead product candidate is MBX 2109, a parathyroid hormone peptide prodrug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial designed as a potential long-acting hormone replacement therapy for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism.

