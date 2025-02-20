MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:MBX) Director Carl L. Gordon Purchases 143,170 Shares

MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:MBX – Get Free Report) Director Carl L. Gordon acquired 143,170 shares of MBX Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $1,551,962.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,255,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,284,200. This represents a 4.60 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
MBX Biosciences Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of MBX stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.22. The company had a trading volume of 120,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,826. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.22. MBX Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $27.50.
Institutional Trading of MBX Biosciences
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of MBX Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $694,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of MBX Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $426,000. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of MBX Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $93,904,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MBX Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $579,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in MBX Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000.
About MBX Biosciences
MBX Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Its lead product candidate is MBX 2109, a parathyroid hormone peptide prodrug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial designed as a potential long-acting hormone replacement therapy for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MBX Biosciences
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
Receive News & Ratings for MBX Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBX Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.