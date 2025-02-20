Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Buys 15,884 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,884 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 3.1% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $37,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunpointe LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 392.5% in the fourth quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 10,838 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Corps Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,680,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 147,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $186.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 90,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total transaction of $14,819,328.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,313,845.76. This trade represents a 34.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 47,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total value of $8,604,804.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,189,463.68. This trade represents a 54.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $166.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $153.52 and a 12-month high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.66 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 64.17%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

