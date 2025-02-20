Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Has $15.99 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $15,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 51,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,663,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 167.3% in the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 25,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after buying an additional 16,239 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $196.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.23. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $159.11 and a 52-week high of $220.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.97.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on TXN. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total transaction of $2,142,894.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,323 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,295.59. This trade represents a 42.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $106,618.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,379.07. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

