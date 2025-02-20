Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Invests $207,000 in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 17,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 50.1% in the third quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at $6,631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $539.52 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $413.07 and a one year high of $540.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $523.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $499.81.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

