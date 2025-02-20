MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2025

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOVGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06), Zacks reports.

Shares of NASDAQ MNOV opened at $1.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.84. MediciNova has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.55.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MNOV. StockNews.com began coverage on MediciNova in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. D. Boral Capital began coverage on MediciNova in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.

