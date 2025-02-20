Meitav Investment House Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. decreased its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,119,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned about 1.96% of Gilat Satellite Networks worth $6,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks in the third quarter worth about $140,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 51.1% during the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 27,453 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 13,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on GILT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Gilat Satellite Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILT opened at $7.78 on Thursday. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $443.62 million, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.58.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 9.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. Its portfolio consists of cloud-based satellite network platform, very small aperture terminals, amplifiers, modems, on-the-move antennas, solid state power amplifiers, block upconverters, transceivers, and defense ground systems and field services.

