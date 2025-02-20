Meitav Investment House Ltd. Has $117.29 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 669,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,350 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $117,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 39.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 428.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 15,432 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of RSP opened at $182.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $158.83 and a 12-month high of $188.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.17.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.