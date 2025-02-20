Meitav Investment House Ltd. Has $32.91 Million Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. cut its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned 0.92% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $32,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10,225.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 278,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,039,000 after buying an additional 275,975 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,775,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,263,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 292,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,642,000 after purchasing an additional 50,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 227,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,112,000 after purchasing an additional 47,703 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $117.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $94.91 and a 12-month high of $124.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.90 and its 200-day moving average is $116.04.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

