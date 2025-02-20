Meitav Investment House Ltd. Has $66.16 Million Stock Holdings in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 119.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 818,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 445,079 shares during the period. Camtek accounts for 1.1% of Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned approximately 1.80% of Camtek worth $66,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAMT. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 4th quarter valued at $1,373,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Camtek by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 144,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after buying an additional 29,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAMT. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Camtek from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Camtek from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.11.

Camtek Stock Performance

Shares of Camtek stock opened at $82.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.89. Camtek Ltd. has a one year low of $69.83 and a one year high of $140.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.34.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Camtek had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 27.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

