Meitav Investment House Ltd. Purchases 35,400 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 895,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,400 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned about 5.91% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $44,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 113.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $314,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF stock opened at $51.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $787.41 million, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.14. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.34 and a fifty-two week high of $55.27.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

