Meitav Investment House Ltd. Purchases 393 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SGOV. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.52 on Thursday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.15 and a 1-year high of $100.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.49.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

