Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Trading Up 3.3% – Still a Buy?

Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.37 and last traded at $8.32. Approximately 2,803 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 3,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

Melrose Industries Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.70.

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace components and systems to civil and defence markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engines and Structures. The Engines segment offers structural engineered components; parts repair; and commercial and aftermarket contracts to engines original equipment manufacturers.

