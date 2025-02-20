Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Mercedes-Benz Group had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 11.66%.

Mercedes-Benz Group Stock Performance

MBGYY stock traded down C$0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$15.85. 245,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,531. Mercedes-Benz Group has a twelve month low of C$13.36 and a twelve month high of C$20.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$61.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MBGYY. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Mercedes-Benz Group

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Mercedes-Benz Mobility segments. The company develops, manufactures, and sells cars and vans under the Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

