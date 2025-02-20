MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stake Lifted by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Swedbank AB grew its stake in MetLife by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,466,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,862,000 after buying an additional 1,496,645 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the third quarter worth $91,771,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 79.1% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,726,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,378,000 after purchasing an additional 762,291 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 256.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 948,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,209,000 after purchasing an additional 682,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,238,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,735,000 after purchasing an additional 608,224 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. StockNews.com cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on MetLife from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen increased their price target on MetLife from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on MetLife from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MetLife from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.58.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $83.08 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.30 and a 12 month high of $89.05. The company has a market cap of $57.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.25.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.05). MetLife had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 20.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.52%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

